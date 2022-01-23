Natembeya, the Michuki protégé who roared into politics with high optimism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – After being in the public service for twenty-five years as an administrator, outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natamebeya is raring to go as he ventures into the murky political arena.

Natembeya resigned from his post on January 12 to focus on his political ambition and he has made it clear that his heart is set on becoming the second Trans-Nzoia Governor.

“I have actually done very well as an administrator; I get feedback from people, and I have been a lucky charm. I now want to improve and better the lives of my people in my home County,” Natembeya said during an exclusive interview with Capital News.

The 51-year-old Natembeya noted that his desire to join politics has largely been fueled by the perennial weak leadership in Trans-Nzoia County which he says has contributed to the increasingly high poverty levels in the region.

“Almost ten years down the line the benefits of devolution have not been fully realized in Trans-Nzoia County.

Poverty levels have continued to increase, and standard of living have deteriorated. For our people to have the benefits of devolution I need to offer them my leadership”.

“I have had the advantage of managing the affairs of the national government in 14 counties. It has accorded me the opportunity to travel across all these counties and interact with these county governments and their Governors and I have seen that some have done very well while others have failed,” he said.

An alumnus of the University of Nairobi, Natembeya who has already hit the ground running to popularize his candidature stressed that he means business.

“In politics there is the element of power and capacity, not just to dream about things but to also implement them. As a Governor you can make decisions and implement them because the resources are there,” he said.

Natembeya is banking on his ‘successful’ career in the interior ministry where he has been on the forefront in combating crime and conflicts in the volatile parts of the vast Rift Valley region including Laikipia, Baringo, Kerio valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot amongst other areas marred by banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic conflict.

“I am not trying to brag but anywhere I have worked the people there will tell you that I am a servant leader, and I will prove these people wrong. People will be coming to Trans-Nzoia to benchmark on how devolution and how County governments are supposed to be actualized for the benefit of the ordinary citizen,” he said.

While many have referred to him as a dictator, Natembeya has dismissed the claims and asserted that he always takes his job very seriously.

“I think these people just fear me. My approaches to issues everywhere I have worked, I go, and I identify issues that I feel affect the ordinary Kenyan directly. It is always very clear on my mind on what needs to be done and I focus on those. So, if you attempt to block you are going to become a casualty because I won’t let you stand between me and the people and the big objective,” he said.

He credits his respect for duty and service to the mentorship and influence he received from the late Minister John Michuki whom he worked for as his personal assistant between the yeas of 2005 – 2008.

“If there is an almost perfect civil servant then it was Michuki. An old man who was very wise and very firm. The honorable Michuki remains my true note, my point of reference as far delivery of service to the people is concerned.

All I am I leant it from him. I knew the passion he had for public service and that rubbed off on me and I am lucky to have worked with him. He liked me and I almost became part of his family,” he said.

If elected, Natembeya acknowledged that his first order of business would be to make farming a profitable business declaring that he will fight the cartels and brokers who have over the years continue to exploit farmers.

“Farming is at the core of the poverty that we are experiencing in Trans-Nzoia County. The cost of the input is very prohibitive. I have a solid plan that entails improving the lives of farmers and ensuring that they get profits from their yields,” he said.

The Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial race has since attracted a number of candidates and is set to be a competitive election with the candidates keen on succeeding Governor David Khaemba who is serving his second and final term in office.

Those who have already announced their bids include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, Abraham Sing’oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy President William Ruto amongst others.

Other competitors include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya amongst others.