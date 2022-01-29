Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Natembeya who served as a national government administrator for 25 years resigned on January 12 to focus on his political ambition/FILE

County News

Natembeya heads to Kitale for homecoming ceremony

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya was on Saturday set to hold his home coming party in Kitale days after he resigned as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Natembeya who served as a national government administrator for 25 years resigned on January 12 to focus on his political ambition.

“I have actually done very well as an administrator; I get feedback from people, and I have been a lucky charm. I now want to improve and better the lives of my people in my home county,” Natembeya said during a recent with interview with Capital News.

On Thursday, Natembeya formally picked the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), an outfit associated with Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, as his party of choice for the gubernatorial race.

Natembeya is banking on his ‘successful’ career in the interior ministry where he has been on the forefront in combating crime and conflicts in the volatile parts of the vast Rift Valley region including Laikipia, Baringo, Kerio valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot among other areas marred by banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic conflict.

The Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial race has since attracted a number of candidates and is set to be a competitive election with the candidates keen on succeeding Governor Patrick Khaemba who is serving his second and final term in office.

Those who have already announced their bids include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, as well as Abraham Sing’oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

Others include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Raila take presidential campaigns to populous Mt Kenya region

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 — Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were on Saturday set to tour the Mount Kenya...

27 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Raila to register Azimio Party next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The Orange Democratic Movement-led Azimio la Umoja Movement is set to be registered as a political party in the...

2 hours ago

County News

Natembeya, the Michuki protégé who roared into politics with high optimism

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – After being in the public service for twenty-five years as an administrator, outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natamebeya...

6 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I’m not a dictator, Natembeya says after resigning

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya who resigned last week as Regional Commissioner, has fought off the dictator tag as...

January 17, 2022

County News

I will go where my President points me, Natembeya says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the party he will use to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial...

January 17, 2022

Kenya

Teargas as Ruto’s Jacaranda rally disrupted, vows he won’t be intimidated

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Deputy President William Ruto’s Jacaranda rally in Nairobi was briefly disrupted Sunday by a rival group forcing police to deploy...

January 16, 2022

County News

Kalonzo unveils 2022 presidential bid

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 16- Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has declared that he will be contesting for the 2022 presidential elections. This pronouncement comes...

January 16, 2022

Top stories

Why I did not go to State House for Azimio meeting: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he declined to attend President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State House meeting...

January 14, 2022