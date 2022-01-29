Natembeya heads to Kitale for homecoming ceremony

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya was on Saturday set to hold his home coming party in Kitale days after he resigned as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

Natembeya who served as a national government administrator for 25 years resigned on January 12 to focus on his political ambition.

“I have actually done very well as an administrator; I get feedback from people, and I have been a lucky charm. I now want to improve and better the lives of my people in my home county,” Natembeya said during a recent with interview with Capital News.

On Thursday, Natembeya formally picked the Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), an outfit associated with Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, as his party of choice for the gubernatorial race.

Natembeya is banking on his ‘successful’ career in the interior ministry where he has been on the forefront in combating crime and conflicts in the volatile parts of the vast Rift Valley region including Laikipia, Baringo, Kerio valley, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot among other areas marred by banditry, cattle rustling and ethnic conflict.

The Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial race has since attracted a number of candidates and is set to be a competitive election with the candidates keen on succeeding Governor Patrick Khaemba who is serving his second and final term in office.

Those who have already announced their bids include Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Trans-Nzoia Woman Representative Janet Nangabo, as well as Abraham Sing’oei and Maurice Bissau who both hold different positions at the office of Deputy President William Ruto.

Others include Philemon Samoei, Andrew Wanyonyi and Moses Khaoya.