Ababu Namwamba addresses a rally in Budalangi on January 5, 2022, where he accompanied Deputy President William Ruto/Handout

NATIONAL NEWS

Namwamba declares support for Ruto’s UDA, terms ODM regressive

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba has declared his support for the Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance​ (UDA)​.

The former Budalangi MP regretted that the western region and Busia County in particular had nothing to show for its support of ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature in 2007, 2013 and 2017, and his party’s dominance in region in the past.

He said that Ruto had demonstrated the ability to lead Kenya.

“We have been supporting ODM for many years but ended up with the wrong leaders. That is why Busia has lagged behind in terms of development. It is now high time for us to switch our loyalty to Dr Ruto and the UDA Party,” he said.

Image

Namwamba urged Western region electorate to embrace action-oriented leaders who have left a positive mark during their respective terms in office.

The CAS is yet to declare if he will be seeking to recapture the Budalangi parliamentary seat which he lost to ODM’s Raphael Wanjala in the 2017 General Elections.

