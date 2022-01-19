Connect with us

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi speaks to journalists after he was freed without charge at the Milimani Law courts where he was arraigned over land fraud.

My first experience in a police cell: Wanjigi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has recounted his one-night stay at the Kamukunji police cell, the first time in his life to spend a night in police custody.

Wanjigi who is also a presidential aspirant in the forthcoming August polls pointed out that he was treated well by the officers on duty on his first time ever as a ‘State Visitor’

“I want to say for those who may doubt how I am. I want to assure you that I am very well. The officers at Kamukunji police station treated me well and I got a few hours sleep except for the time they kept checking up on me to see if I was well or not,” Wanjigi narrated after walking free from Milimani Law courts where a magistrate barred his plea-taking.

He was scheduled to plead to land fraud charges following his dramatic arrest but his lawyers led by Willis Otieno convinced the court that his arrest was unconstitutional because he had obtained a court order to bar his prosecution.

He accused the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti for ordering a raid at his Kwacha House office in Westlands where the disputed land is.

He was taken out of the offices after a night-long siege which he terms political.

“I will not address bwana Kinoti. He is but a poodle who has masters. I am going to address his masters,” said Wanjigi.

The court directed that his co-accused except for his wife Nzisa should appear for the mention of their case on January 24.

Wanjigi’s case in the lower court will on the other hand be mentioned on March 18 to confirm the progress made in the High Court.

Police had earlier lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse his supporters at the Milimani Law courts precincts after they become rowdy.

“There is a bigger picture here and it has to do with elections, after all why is it that every election it is Jimi that is sought, 2017 I am being looked for, 2022 now suddenly, in between that there is no problem. It is about the elections. I am making the elections very uncomfortable for some people,” Wanjigi told journalists.

He added that he was being “targeted” by those against his presidential bid pointing out a similar incident during the last electioneering period where his Muthaiga home was raided over possession of illegal firearms.”

