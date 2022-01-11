Connect with us

Speaker Justin Muturi addressing journalists at the DP Party headquarters after a meeting of the National Executive Council. /MOSES MUOKI.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says reports that he’s joining One Kenya Alliance are just rumours

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed reports that he is warming up to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of the August elections.

Muturi, who spoke after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Democratic party, said such an arrangement can only be ratified by the party and not a single individual.

He was responding to reports that went viral after a recent visit to his Nairobi residence by OKA Principals; Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Cyrus Jirongo(UDP) that left many speculating on whether he is warming up to the alliance.

“They visited me as longtime friends to tell me sorry and wish me quick recovery. Rumors are just that rumors. Those who respect democracy must wait for concurrence from the party and in essence the relevant organs in the party,” said Muturi.

With seven months to the poll, Muturi who is the presidential flag bearer of the Democratic party indicated that plans are underway to have the political outfit joins hands with other like-minded parties ahead of the polls.

“I have not mentioned either Azimio or United Democratic Alliance. I am not at liberty at this point to talk about any of the two. All I know is that the party we will work with like minded parties who desire the very best for this country,” Muturi pointed out.

The Democratic Party is expected to hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) to ratify Muturi as the presidential flagbearer before the end of February.

Sentiments by the OKA principals following the visit on Thursday gave  the clearest signals that a third force in the August presidential race could be in the offing to compete with the Azimio La Umoja coalition by Raila Odinga and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto who are seen as leading lights so far.

Both Mudavadi and Musyoka alluded that the leaders were working on a political agreement for the 2022 polls.

“He (Muturi) is recuperating well and ready for the next leg of our journey,” stated Musyoka.

Mudavadi on his part said, “More to join…. Big coalition loading….One Kenya loading.”

