Muturi says he missed Mudavadi’s NDC over suspicions on UDA deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he missed Musalia Mudavadi’s meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday due to suspicions the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader would strike a deal with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Muturi who recently joined the now disintegrated One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in which Mudavadi’s ANC was a founder member said the alliance had not discussed working with the Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA outfit.

“I did not attend ANC NDC as we were surprised that William Ruto would attend and Musalia Mudavadi did not have the courtesy to inform us, making us very suspicious of what they would declare and correctly we have seen the formation of another coalition with William Ruto, which we have never discussed at any time,” the House Speaker tweeted.

Muturi who declared his interest to vie for the presidency on a Democratic Party ticket joined OKA on January 6.

Once seen as Ruto’s ally even delivering his speeches in funerals when politicians and high-ranking government officials were shunning the DP, Muturi did not however disclose whether he will craft a new alliance or join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Two OKA principals – KANU’s Gideion Moi and Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka – stormed out of Mudavadi’s Bomas meeting on learning Ruto was expected as the chief guest.

Although Moi has widely embraced Odinga’s candidature and even graced the launch of his Azimio Movement on December 10, 2021, when fellow OKA principals declined to, Kalonzo has remained noncommittal on working with Odinga.

FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, also a principal in OKA, joined Mudavadi in declaring a pact with UDA.