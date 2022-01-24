Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muturi who recently joined the now disintegrated One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in which Mudavadi’s ANC was a founder member said the alliance had not discussed working with the Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA outfit/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi says he missed Mudavadi’s NDC over suspicions on UDA deal

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he missed Musalia Mudavadi’s meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday due to suspicions the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader would strike a deal with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Muturi who recently joined the now disintegrated One Kenya Alliance (OKA) in which Mudavadi’s ANC was a founder member said the alliance had not discussed working with the Deputy President William Ruto-led UDA outfit.

“I did not attend ANC NDC as we were surprised that William Ruto would attend and Musalia Mudavadi did not have the courtesy to inform us, making us very suspicious of what they would declare and correctly we have seen the formation of another coalition with William Ruto, which we have never discussed at any time,” the House Speaker tweeted.

Muturi who declared his interest to vie for the presidency on a Democratic Party ticket joined OKA on January 6.

Once seen as Ruto’s ally even delivering his speeches in funerals when politicians and high-ranking government officials were shunning the DP, Muturi did not however disclose whether he will craft a new alliance or join Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

August 1, 2021| Speaker Justin Muturi delivers Deputy President William Ruto’s speech during the funeral of the Kianjakoma brothers in Embu/FILE/JB Communications

Two OKA principals – KANU’s Gideion Moi and Wiper Kalonzo Musyoka – stormed out of Mudavadi’s Bomas meeting on learning Ruto was expected as the chief guest.

READ: Muturi demands accountability over the murder of Kianjakoma brothers

Although Moi has widely embraced Odinga’s candidature and even graced the launch of his Azimio Movement on December 10, 2021, when fellow OKA principals declined to, Kalonzo has remained noncommittal on working with Odinga.

FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, also a principal in OKA, joined Mudavadi in declaring a pact with UDA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

UDA PG endorses pact with ANC, Ford Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The United Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Group meeting has endorsed the party’s partnership with the Amani National Congress and FORD...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi’s boldness touched my heart and millions more: Sudi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has lauded Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi for making a...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

He suffers Peter Pan Syndrome: Atwoli’s diagnosis on Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Trade unionist Francis Atwoli has castigated Musalia Mudavadi’s decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto labelling him a...

3 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mudavadi: Why I unleashed my earthquake on a Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi has said his decision to pronounce his 2022 agenda on a Sunday was driven by the quest...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Starehe MP Charles Njagua ‘Jaguar’ ditches Jubilee for UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka ‘Jaguar’ has officially joined the hustler movement. The artist cum politician was...

5 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Did you feel Mudavadi’s earthquake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there...

6 hours ago

Kenya

PICTORIAL: Ruto announces pact with Mudavadi’s ANC Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Deputy President William Ruto has joined forces with Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani Nati0nal Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya, and is now...

19 hours ago

Kenya

OKA breaks ranks with Mudavadi over his links with Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 23 – Is the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) dead or headed for a fallout is the puzzle in the political scene...

21 hours ago