Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaker Justin Muturi meets Keith Hansen, World Bank Country Director for Kenya, and Jumoke Jagun-Dokumnu,Regional Director, International Finance Corporation/National Assembly

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi lauds World Bank for supporting Kenya’s quest for accelerated growth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 — National Assembly Speaker of Justin Muturi has lauded the World Bank for their continued support to the country since independence.

Muturi noted that they have helped accelerate sustainable growth and promote transformative development in the nation.

“The World Bank the bank has been an invaluable partner in the implementation of the government’s development strategies,” he said.

He was speaking during a meeting at the World Bank Kenya Office that was attended by Keith Hansen (World Bank Country Director) and Jumoke-Jagun Dokomnu (International FinanceCorporation, Regional Director).

The National Assembly Speaker however urged the officials to help Kenya Institute Public Investment Management in its reforms to ensure that the projects the government undertakes have a real impact to the people they are intended for.

“We must embrace the public’s input when initiating projects at both levels of government. Let the public say which projects they think will impact them best, and not dictate what we as leaders think they need,” he explained.

Underscoring the place of citizen engagement in decision making both at the national and county levels, he decried the influx of stalled projects in the country, due to lack of proper assessment and public involvement of these projects during conception.

The Speaker further attributed the high level of stalled projects to poor assessment of the cost and benefit economic returns to the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The House Speaker estimated the cumulative worth of stalled projects in the country at Sh390 billion.

Muturi expressed concern that the bank’s sister institution — the International Monetary Fund — has recommended that they be abandoned yet public funds have been sunk into them.

On his part, the World Bank Country Director, Keith Hansen acknowledged that Kenya just like other country’s that the bank has diplomatic presence has had challenges with regard to public investment management, but added that the bank is now focused on developing capacity and support in favour of proper public investment.

He hailed Kenya for the economic growth that the country has realized in the last decade, by embracing sound economic and fiscal policies, resulting to impressive poverty reduction.

Hansen however noted that even though Kenya was in the course of moving forward, the country has a duty to support the growth of the private sector so as to expand the economy and offer a life line to thousands of young graduates joining the labour market every year.

“The government has a role to help the private sector to grow and absorb tens of thousands of young people graduating every year. We’re here to help Kenya Institute reforms and change of paradigm to realise private sector driven growth,” he said.

The Speaker and the team from the World Bank further agreed on the need to collaborate in reinvigorating the engagement between Parliament and the bank.

The two institutions have been having such engagements, including capacity building reforms to Members of the Budget and Appropriations Committee and that of the Departmental Committee on Finance and Planning.

Also in the meeting were Martin Masinde, Senior Deputy Director, Parliamentary Budget Office, Camille Nuamah (World Bank Country Manager) and Vera Rosauer, World Bank External Affairs Officer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Muturi says he missed Mudavadi’s NDC over suspicions on UDA deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi says he missed Musalia Mudavadi’s meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on Sunday due...

5 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says reports that he’s joining One Kenya Alliance are just rumours

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed reports that he is warming up to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of...

January 11, 2022

County News

House Speaker Muturi salutes mama mbogas in Mashujaa Day tribute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has celebrated Kenyans at the bottom of the pyramid as heroes singling out vegetable...

October 20, 2021

business

World Bank mishandled sexual misconduct charges: report

Washington, United States, Oct 18 – The World Bank mishandled sexual harassment complaints brought by multiple women against a senior official, according to the...

October 19, 2021

World

Still no decision on whether IMF chief keeps her job

Washington (AFP), Oct 11 – The International Monetary Fund said Sunday it still had not decided whether its embattled chief would keep her job,...

October 11, 2021

Headlines

Muturi, Kituyi, Kibwana and Karua unveil 2022 alliance in Makueni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and NARC Kenya leader...

September 2, 2021