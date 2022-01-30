Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muturi said he used the phrase on a billboard erected along Thika Road three months before UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya unveiled their alliance/JB Muturi Communications

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi decries ‘theft’ of Kenya Kwanza campaign phrase

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has claimed they newly unveiled political formation comprising Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula had “stolen” his campaign slogan “Kenya Kwanza”.

Muturi said he used the phrase on a billboard erected along Thika Road three months before UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya unveiled their alliance.

“If you happened to use Thika road 3 months ago, you saw my billboard with a signature phrase ‘Kenya Kwanza’. Hii Kenya watu wamekuwa waporaji wanapora hadi signature phrase? (Have people become thieves to the extend of stealing a signature phrase?)” he posed.

The House Speaker however said he woul dnot pursue the matter any further and indicated that he had since changed his phrase.

Sasa nimeamua Wakenya mbele. Hii nayo msiniibie. (I have decided to switch to Wakenya Mbele. Please don’t steal this one too),” he said.

Muturi was speaking in Nyamira where he was accompanied by Members of Parliament at the funeral of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi’s brother Benson Momanyi.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no apologies to make to OKA remnants: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi says he has no apologies to make to former allies in...

7 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Access to information critical in the electoral process

The current discussions and speculations on the contents and possible content of the MoUs that will follow the upcoming political coalitions ahead of the...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ANC labels OKA a holding ground for Raila’s Azimio Movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has branded the One Kenya Alliance which it ditched on January 23 as a...

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sour grapes won’t bring back OKA: Kabatesi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — The Amani National Congress (ANC) has dismissed critics labeling its leader Musalia Mudavadi as a traitor saying the party...

10 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza loyalists urge voters in Kirinyaga to reject ‘Project Raila’

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jan 29 — Leaders allied to UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya have urged voters to reject candidates imposed on them ahead of August General...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

It’s fake news!, UDA denies Standard’s report on power sharing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The United Democratic Alliance has denied a report carried on the Standard newspaper on Saturday detailing an alleged power...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt dejected over IMF demand to drop stalled projects worth Sh390bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 — The government has expressed reluctance to drop stalled projects estimated to have already cost the taxpayer Sh390 billion in...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muturi lauds World Bank for supporting Kenya’s quest for accelerated growth

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 29 — National Assembly Speaker of Justin Muturi has lauded the World Bank for their continued support to the country since...

2 days ago