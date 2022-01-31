Muturi cautions rivals against stealing his “Wakenya Mbele” slogan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has unveiled a new slogan dubbed “Wakenya Mbele’ days after he accused Deputy president William Ruto, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula of “stealing” the ‘Kenya Kwanza’ catchphrase from him.

Muturi who posted a billboard containing the old phrase on his twitter account warned his opponents against ‘stealing” from him again.

“This is the billboard that I was referring to. Wakenya mbele is my new signature phrase. Don’t steal this,” Muturi said.

In an earlier rally, Muturi said he used the phrase on a billboard erected along Thika Road three months before UDA, ANC and FORD Kenya unveiled their alliance.

“If you happened to use Thika road 3 months ago, you saw my billboard with a signature phrase ‘Kenya Kwanza’. Hii Kenya watu wamekuwa waporaji wanapora hadi signature phrase? (Have people become thieves to the extent of stealing a signature phrase?)” he posed.

The House Speaker however said he would not pursue the matter any further and indicated that he had since changed his phrase.

“Sasa nimeamua Wakenya mbele. Hii nayo msiniibie. (I have decided to switch to Wakenya Mbele. Please don’t steal this one too),” he said.

Muturi was speaking in Nyamira where he was accompanied by Members of Parliament at the funeral of Borabu MP Ben Momanyi’s brother Benson Momanyi.