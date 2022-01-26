Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Muturi approved House Sitting rescind vote on House Business Committee. /CFM

Kenya

Muturi approves Sitting to rescind vote on House Business Committee

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has approved a House sitting on Thursday to rescind a vote rejecting the approval of House Business Committee (HBC) members.

Muturi stated that this is after he received a petition from Majority Leader Amos Kimunya indicating that he would like to submit a fresh proposal for adoption by the House.

The House Speaker had advised the Leader of Majority to move a special motion under Standing Order 49 to have the names approved.

Standing Order number 49 reads; “No motion may be moved which is the same in substance as any question which has been resolved (either in the affirmative or in the negative) during the preceding six months in the same Session.”

“(2) Despite paragraph (1) (a) a Motion to rescind the decision on such a question may be moved with the permission of the Speaker.”

A majority of lawmakers refused to approve the House Business team meaning nothing can be transacted in the National Assembly until the agenda setting committee is in place.

Muturi told MPs that he had no option but to adjourn the House because a similar motion cannot be introduced unless after six months lapse.

He warned that given the circumstances, the House stands dissolved as six months lapse in June this year when the House should be sent home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says reports that he’s joining One Kenya Alliance are just rumours

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has dismissed reports that he is warming up to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ahead of...

January 11, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Speaker Muturi gets support of Western Kenya DP members for his presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – Democratic Party members in Western Kenya have resolved to market National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s presidential bid. The party...

November 7, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muturi says Central Kenya free to support any party, candidate for the presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi now says that Mt Kenya residents will ultimately decide who to vote for in various...

October 26, 2021