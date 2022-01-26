Muturi approves Sitting to rescind vote on House Business Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has approved a House sitting on Thursday to rescind a vote rejecting the approval of House Business Committee (HBC) members.

Muturi stated that this is after he received a petition from Majority Leader Amos Kimunya indicating that he would like to submit a fresh proposal for adoption by the House.

The House Speaker had advised the Leader of Majority to move a special motion under Standing Order 49 to have the names approved.

Standing Order number 49 reads; “No motion may be moved which is the same in substance as any question which has been resolved (either in the affirmative or in the negative) during the preceding six months in the same Session.”

“(2) Despite paragraph (1) (a) a Motion to rescind the decision on such a question may be moved with the permission of the Speaker.”

A majority of lawmakers refused to approve the House Business team meaning nothing can be transacted in the National Assembly until the agenda setting committee is in place.

Muturi told MPs that he had no option but to adjourn the House because a similar motion cannot be introduced unless after six months lapse.

He warned that given the circumstances, the House stands dissolved as six months lapse in June this year when the House should be sent home.