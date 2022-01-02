Mutua under fire from KOT for tweeting about Kalonzo wife’s death yet she’s alive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has publicly apologized after he tweeted condoling Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, on fake news alluding that his wife Pauline had died.

Mutua was the first one to tweet the condolence message on his Twitter page, in what went viral on social media, before he retracted the statement minutes later. Pauline has been ailing for several years.

“I wish to apologize for the earlier post about the family of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka. This was a result of misinformation and a hoax from several players, some, seemingly credible and close to H.E. Kalonzo, who made it seem like a message to me about the family,” the Machakos Governor tweeted after coming under fire from Kenyans on Twitter and political leaders.

Kitui Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior described Mutua as “extremely irresponsible.”

This is extremely irresponsible of you Governor Mutua . pic.twitter.com/0W6MF88obh — Mutula KilonzoJR CBS (@SenMutula) January 2, 2022

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula who said he was in a meeting with Musyoka when the fake news started circulating on social media termed the reports “highest crudity”.

“I am in a meeting with Steven Kalonzo and Cyrus Jirongo at Steve’s residence. Mama Pauline is alive , safe, and sound. This is fake news at its highest crudity. Alfred Mutua you owe the country an apology,” Wetangula said.

Musyoka’s command center, SKM, has since dispelled the rumor in a statement to media houses.

“This is fake news. Its unfortunate we live in a time when people spend their minutes trying to get more clicks and not to tell the truth,” the centre said in a statement by Paloma Gatabaki, who heads its communications.

In 2017, Musyoka stayed in Germany for 10 weeks where he personally attended to his wife in her phases of recovery.