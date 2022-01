NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe says the party will soon hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) where they will endorse the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga as their preferred Presidential candidate in the August general elections.

Speaking during a meeting between Odinga and leaders from Murang’a, Murathe indicated that this is due to the fact the Jubilee does not have its own presidential candidate.

More to follow…..