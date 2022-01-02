Mudavadi’s party downplays Savula defection, says ANC remains strong in Western

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has downplayed the impact of the defection of three of its Members of Parliament and MCAs during Friday’s Azimio La Umoja event where Raila Odinga was endorsed.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is ANC’s party leader was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s quest for the presidency.

“This should be seen and analysed within the national context. Most national parties are in a state of flux and witnessing a season of defections by politicians seeking a vantage point to secure political seats in the forthcoming elections,” said Professor Amukowa Anangwe, Kakamega ANC Branch Secretary.

Others who defected include Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and several MCAs.

“ODM has also suffered the same fate when some of its stalwarts like Turkana governor Josephat Nanok, his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, and Aisha Jumwa quit in order to seek reelection in alternative parties. In other words, the exit of Savula and Kaunya during the ODM rally, is no big deal. ANC has taken in stride the happening and wishes them well in their new parties,” Professor Anangwe said.

During the Friday meeting, Mudavadi was dethroned as the Luhya Spokesman in what Prof Anangwe described as “wishful thinking.”

The resolution to dethrone Mudavadi was read out by elders who also vowed support for Odinga in the August election.

“The resolutions are not only wishful-thinking, undemocratic, illusion and misguided and outrageous but also sought to usurp the legitimate and democratic right of the electorate to freely choose whoever they prefer for the various seats in 2022,” the former Butere MP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders on Friday including OKA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The new declaration by elders from the community effectively dethroned Mudavadi who has been holding the post since 2013.

Oparanya pledged to engage Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and other leaders from the region in a quest to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of in the next administration.

The elders further pledged that the Luhya community will only back the candidates fielded under the Azimio La Umoja movement, with Odinga as the community’s presidential candidate.