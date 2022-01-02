Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Lugari MP Ayub Savula (centre) seen on this selfie with ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi (right) whom he ditched on December 31, 2021 to support ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Top stories

Mudavadi’s party downplays Savula defection, says ANC remains strong in Western

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has downplayed the impact of the defection of three of its Members of Parliament and MCAs during Friday’s Azimio La Umoja event where Raila Odinga was endorsed.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula who is ANC’s party leader was among the leaders who vowed to support Odinga’s quest for the presidency.

“This should be seen and analysed within the national context. Most national parties are in a state of flux and witnessing a season of defections by politicians seeking a vantage point to secure political seats in the forthcoming elections,” said Professor Amukowa Anangwe, Kakamega ANC Branch Secretary.

Others who defected include Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and several MCAs.

“ODM has also suffered the same fate when some of its stalwarts like Turkana governor Josephat Nanok, his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, and Aisha Jumwa quit in order to seek reelection in alternative parties. In other words, the exit of Savula and Kaunya during the ODM rally, is no big deal. ANC has taken in stride the happening and wishes them well in their new parties,” Professor Anangwe said.

During the Friday meeting, Mudavadi was dethroned as the Luhya Spokesman in what Prof Anangwe described as “wishful thinking.”

The resolution to dethrone Mudavadi was read out by elders who also vowed support for Odinga in the August election.

“The resolutions are not only wishful-thinking, undemocratic, illusion and misguided and outrageous but also sought to usurp the legitimate and democratic right of the electorate to freely choose whoever they prefer for the various seats in 2022,” the former Butere MP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders on Friday including OKA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula.

The new declaration by elders from the community effectively dethroned Mudavadi who has been holding the post since 2013.

Oparanya pledged to engage Mudavadi, Wetang’ula and other leaders from the region in a quest to ensure the region’s interests are taken care of in the next administration.

The elders further pledged that the Luhya community will only back the candidates fielded under the Azimio La Umoja movement, with Odinga as the community’s presidential candidate.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi loses grip on Luhya nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders...

7 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Itumbi discharged from hospital to recover from home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Dennis Itumbi, the controversial social media guru has been discharged from hospital following an assault during an abduction last...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans optimistic of a better 2022 amid COVID restrictions and August elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Kenyans ushered in the New Year 2022 with hope and anxiety, with many remaining optimistic for a better year...

23 hours ago

Kenya

Happy New Year 2022: Uhuru asks Kenyans to safeguard gains made

-Key development projects to be completed in 2022. -Economic growth, healthcare benefits among Kenyatta's achievements. -Government to roll out Universal Health Coverage in 2022...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto allies urge Mudavadi to join UDA as Western politics intensify

BUNGOMA, Kenya Dec 31 – A section of leaders from Western Kenya have urged  Musalia Mudavadi and  Moses Wetangula to join forces with UDA...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nimetoka hiyo upuzi inaitwa OKA, Savula says in joining Raila’s Azimio La Umoja

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – Mimi kuanzia leo nimetoka hiyo kitu inaitwa OKA, (One Kenya Alliance), nimetoka hiyo upuzi (I have ditched that thing...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Atwoli roots for Raila saying: The Luhya nation will not gamble in the 2022 election

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared that the Luyha votes will not be subjected to a gamble in...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ruto: Stop lying to Kenyans, you had time in government to deliver

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto for giving empty promises to Kenyans...

2 days ago