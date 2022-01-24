Mudavadi’s boldness torched my heart and millions more: Sudi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has lauded Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi for making a decision to work with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in his bid to form the next government.

Speaking in a video clip posted on his twitter handle, Sudi commended Mudavadi’s boldness saying he told Kenyans nothing but the truth regarding the state of the Nation.

“He touched Kenyans at the right place. He said exactly what I have been saying for the last 4 years. As we speak, there some people who do not even know how their children will go to school and yet we have people calling other thieves, yet they have grabbed everything in this country,” Sudi said.

He welcomed the ANC-UDA pact and promised to support Mudavadi saying together they will redeem Kenya’s economy.

“Musalia I salute you; I respect you. I did not know you had such a serious sixth sense. May God bless you. We will work together and chase away this political conmanship,” said Sudi.

Speaking during an ANC National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Sunday when he was endorsed as the party’s flagbearer, Mudavadi dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi described Odinga as a cunning politician who cannot be trusted. He made the remarks in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto who graced the event.

“We can’t work with leaders who cannot be trusted. Those who you trust at your own risk. For avoidance of doubt Azimio la Umoja movement is not an option when it comes to political coalition,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader, who worked with Odinga in 2007 as a running mate and supported his presidential bid during the 2017 general election under the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA), said attempts to renew trust with Odinga had proven futile.

“We have struggled with untrustworthy people before and even when we give them a chance to redeem themselves, they have failed miserably and returned to their old mischief,” he recalled.

DP Ruto announced that UDA will work with the Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and other likeminded parties as he joined forces with Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.

“Kenya is greater than anyone of us and we will make sacrifices that needs to be made so that we can consolidate our nation and take Kenyan to the next level,” he said.

Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula insisted that they will take the leadership of the country to a new level, devoid of political deceit.

“We are going to walk this journey with many Kenyans. We will raise the bar of leadership so that deceit, lies and conmanship doesn’t become part of the equation in leadership,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President pointed out that his bottom up economic agenda and Mudavadi’s ‘uchumi bora and pesa mfukoni,’ will without a doubt liberate the country economically.

“The coming together of our agendas we will have the chance to deal decisively with challenges that face our nation. Pesa mfukoni must start from the bottom,” Ruto said.

Ruto urged Mudavadi and Wetangula not to be intimidated for joining hands with him despite and resist the persecution by State operatives out to promote Odinga’s bid.

“We as nation must resist the criminalization of decent or alternative views. Criminal justice system cannot be weaponized to drive political narrative and programmes,” he stated.

“Going forward this is the beginning of the journey to the next general election and a future that has shared prosperity for every citizen,” the DP explained.