Mudavadi was to deputise me as running mate, Kalonzo says of OKA pact

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka now claims that Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi was to deputise him as a Presidential candidate in an agreement reached by the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Speaking during a rally in Makueni, Kalonzo stated that he was ready to work with Mudavadi and all other leaders in the alliance had not problem with the arrangement.

He further pointed out that he was to rule as President for five years if they won the elections, return the favor by supporting Mudavadi for the next term.

More to follow ….