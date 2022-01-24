‘Mudavadi is a betrayer!’ Atwoli says of pact with Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General has described Amani National Congress (ANC) as a betrayer following his pact with deputy president William Ruto.

On his twitter account, Atwoli stated that Mudavadi has ‘ashamed’ the Luhya community with his actions adding that the agreement with Ruto has no substantive effect in the dynamics of the Western KEnya vote in the August polls.

“And who told him he’s going to be President? Befriending Ruto is not the key to Presidency. He has ashamed the Luhyas by allowing Ruto to fund his NDC. As I said earlier, ANC and FORD-K are POLITICAL COMMERCIAL KIOSKS for for Mudavadi and Wetangula,” said the COTU Boss on twitter.

The COTU SG further called out Mudavadi and Wetangula for betraying their counterparts in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) by initiating talks of a political pact with Ruto while still in the political pact.

“Amewadanganya Kalonzo na Gideon kwa kuwaficha Harusi yake na Ruto. Muongo mnafiki.(He has lied to Kalonzo and Gideon on his political marriage with Ruto),”said Atwoli.

Atwoli stated that Mudavadi has no moral authority to question leadership of the Labor movement recalling that he betrayed the welfare of workers while he was a minister in 1994 by calling for their redundancy.

“Mudavadi, in 1994 while minister for finance, sneaked in the redundancy clause into the Finance Bill of 1994, as suggested by the World Bank, which allowed employers to declare redundancy without consulting workers. So how will he empower workers?” he recounted.

The COTU Boss urged Mudavadi to desist from interfering with the matters of the Labour Union saying its ranked internationally.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Sunday during his speech at ANC’s National Delegates Congress at the Bomas of Kenya, Mudavadi tore onto the leadership in the Labor movement which he described as being in the intensive care unit (ICU) and under clueless leadership.

“It’s tragic that the robust labor movement that has played a role in gaining independence has been vandalized and cannibalized by clueless and clownship self-serving leadership. Its worrying how these groups have bastardized state institutions by weaponizing them for selfish ends,” stated Mudavadi at ANC’s delegates conference