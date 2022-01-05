Mudavadi denies reports of an alliance with DP Ruto

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has denied reports that he is in talks with Deputy President William Ruto for a coalition in the August election.

There have been viral reports since last week that Mudavadi was likely to team up with Ruto, with others saying they had been holding night meetings.

At the weekend, Ruto told a crowd in Mumias that he visited the region with the permission of Mudavadi, fuelling further speculation of the alleged alliance.

But Mudavadi who spoke on Wednesday during a press conference with his co-principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) said, inasmuch as there is freedom of association, he was yet to receive any formation invitation for talks with the DP or his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Mudavadi and the other OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) have dismissed reports that they are splitting to join various political formations.

Developing story….