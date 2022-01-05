Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi speaks at the Harvest Family Church in Rongai on October 24, 2021.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi denies reports of an alliance with DP Ruto

-OKA insists it is intact and will name a presidential candidate this month.
-Wetangula too denies he is not in talks with UDA.
-Gideon Moi says he is in KANU and OKA to stay.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has denied reports that he is in talks with Deputy President William Ruto for a coalition in the August election.

There have been viral reports since last week that Mudavadi was likely to team up with Ruto, with others saying they had been holding night meetings.

At the weekend, Ruto told a crowd in Mumias that he visited the region with the permission of Mudavadi, fuelling further speculation of the alleged alliance.

But Mudavadi who spoke on Wednesday during a press conference with his co-principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) said, inasmuch as there is freedom of association, he was yet to receive any formation invitation for talks with the DP or his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Mudavadi and the other OKA principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Moses Wetangula (FORD Kenya) have dismissed reports that they are splitting to join various political formations.

Developing story….

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Blow to Ruto as MPs defeat motion by Duale opposing coalition timelines

-Ruto MPs were opposed to timelines for parties forming coalitions. -Parties will now be required to form coalitions six months to the election and...

29 mins ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto MPs vow to block parties amendment in court if passed

-A three-day special sitting kicked off Wednesday after chaotic sessions last week. -Ruto MPs are determined to frustrate the amendments to the parties' Bill....

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto says UDA will defeat ‘deep state and system’ hands down

-DP says he would know if there was a deep state or system because he is second in command. -Asks Kenyans to ignore the...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto tells Kenyans to choose wisely, warns against imposed leaders

-Kenyans have a right to choose their leaders. -Warns against a scheme to impose Raila in the August elections. -Says Raila has nothing to...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

DP Ruto to address 40 rallies in Rift Valley and Western this week

-He is expected in Trans Nzoia county for rallies in Cheragany, Kwanza, Endebes, Saboti and Kiminini. -Other rallies are scheduled for Kakamega, Bungoma and...

2 days ago

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...

2 days ago

Top stories

Mudavadi’s party downplays Savula defection, says ANC remains strong in Western

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party has downplayed the impact of the defection of three of its Members...

3 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mudavadi loses grip on Luhya nation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has been unveiled as the Luhya spokesman in a ceremony boycotted by several community leaders...

3 days ago