Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Thursday when he hosted the Kenya Editors Guild for a meeting in Malindi on Thursday/Ministry of Health

Capital Health

MoH to install Sh2.5bn vaccine plant at KEMSA facility in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – The Ministry of Health has announced plans to set up a vaccine manufacturing facility in Nairobi to support production of various vaccines including COVID-19 jabs.

The Biovax plant at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) facility in Embakasi will be installed at the cost of Sh2.5 billion.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Thursday when he hosted the Kenya Editors Guild for a meeting in Malindi on Thursday.

“It will be situated at the KEMSA grounds in Embakasi. We have taken about three go-downs where that equipment will be put. We are in the process of renovating those go-downs, changing the place and securing the area,” Kagwe said.

“So, we are not going to put up new buildings for now so that the money that we have (Sh2.5 billion) will be used for installation alone.”

CS Kagwe assured Kenyans of prudent utilization of public resources saying the health ministry will work with the best experts to ensure manufacturing and storage of vaccines is up to the highest standards.

“Whoever we are going to work with must be of a global stan ding position. We don’t wont compromises and people calling to see if some people can participate. Unless you have been in that business do not bother. We are going to work with the best on earth. That I can guarantee Kenyans,” said Kagwe.

Currently, Kenya imports over 70 percent of the country’s medical products, including vaccines and biologicals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This sometimes means that the ministry is unable to access these essential supplies due to logistical challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic that struck in March 2020, only exacerbated the challenges associated with lack of local capacity.

During his eighth State of the Nation Address in Parliament on November 30, President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kenya had set out to implement self-reliance which was one of the key learning points during the pandemic.

The Head of State pointed out that the country had already established the Kenya Biovax Institute Limited as a venture that would locally produce anti COVID-19 vaccines as a first step towards actualizing the objective.

“I therefore directed the Ministry of Health to operationalize the company to ‘form and fill’ and eventual manufacture of our locally produced vaccine by Easter of 2022,” Kenyatta said.

Under the National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Plan, Kenya aims to have fully-fledged vaccine manufacturing capability by 2024.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

49,393 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Ministry of Health says 49, 393 people have received their COVID-19 booster shots in the past week. The...

January 8, 2022

Top stories

23,939 people have received COVID-19 booster shots in Kenya: Health Ministry

-President Kenyatta was the first to receive a Moderna boost shot on December 31, 2o21. -More than 10 million people vaccinated. -5,404 fatalities recorded...

January 5, 2022

CONTAINMENT RULES

Covid Vaccination Centres to open till late during festive season

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced that all public and private vaccination centres will remain open until late...

December 26, 2021

Capital Health

MOH maintains COVID-19 vaccination proof mandatory to access public spaces

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – The Ministry of Health has maintained that COVID-19 vaccination proof will be mandatory in all public places including bars,...

December 23, 2021

Capital Health

Oguna says directive on the unvaccinated in force, to only access web-based services

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday said the government will withhold services for yet to be vaccinated citizens as...

December 21, 2021

Capital Health

MoH picks 1,372 COVID cases from 5,635 samples

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Ministry of Health has reported 1,372 coronavirus cases detected from 5,635 samples rising registered infections to 263,707. The country’s...

December 19, 2021

Capital Health

MoH picks 9 Omicron lineages, 27 tested samples matched to the variant

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed the existence of 9 lineages of the new Omicron COVID-19 with twenty-seven...

December 18, 2021

Capital Health

Kenya to receive beam therapy machines for cancer care from the US

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – The fight against cancer in Kenya is set for a boost with the expected arrival of two additional medical...

December 18, 2021