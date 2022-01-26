MKF courts non-GEMA communities in a bid to popularize Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — The Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF) comprised of top businessmen from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s central region backyard have now strategized to meet with different communities to drum up support for the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

With the clock ticking to the August 9 presidential election, the foundation is working to increase the chances for Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga who leads Azimio, a coalition unveiled on December 10, 2021.

The foundation has in the past had a significant say on the presidential aspirant the region backs each election cycle, especially those produced by the region.

Aside from that, the financial muscle of the businessmen is seen as a major tool to ensure one scales up to presidency.

“Mount Kenya Foundation will be meeting different communities across the country with the quest to unite the nation under the Azimio la Umoja movement. This is even as they rally support for the Azimio Movement,” MKF’s Communications Director, Joseph Murimi said.

MKF endorsed Odinga in December 2021 as their preferred candidate in the August polls after meeting various presidential contenders, including Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi and FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Ever since, the wealthy businessmen have met with two communities as they seek partnerships to propel Odinga’s quest to become the 5th President of the nation.

On Tuesday, MKF held a joint meeting between the GEMA and the Maa communities where the latter promised to rally behind Azimio la Umoja with its leaders saying the Odinga-led alliance will solve challenges that have faced the pastoralist community for years.

“The vision of Azimio la Umoja movement represents the Kenya we want to be in as it focuses on issues of unity and social welfare among others,” stated Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

The Kajiado county boss promised to work with leaders from the Maa community to ensure Odinga clinches the top seat.

“The people of Maa and Gema hereby declare with one accord that we will elect Hon Odinga as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya,” said Lenku.

Githinji Kiragu, one of the directors in MKF, insisted that only Odinga could salvage the destiny of the nation through the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

“Today, Raila who is the 5th to be should know the leaders of the two communities are here inspired especially by a shared sense of common destiny. We believe Azimio is the way forward for the prosperity of this nation,” said Kiragu.

The tycoons from Mt Kenya have previously met with leaders from North Eastern region under the UPYA Movement led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.