Capital News
Kenya

Metal scrap dealer dismantling stolen cars arrested in Kariobangi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – A metal scrap dealer was on Wednesday arrested after three vehicles that had been stolen and hurriedly dismantled were discovered in his yard in Kariobangi, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was arrested as a lorry carried away parts of the dismantled cars out of his yard following a tip off from locals.

“Dozens of motor vehicles parts that had been dismantled into pieces from vehicles whose owners could not be immediately established, were recovered from a yard operated by a scrap metal dealer in Nairobi,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

Police say they suspect the yard has been the main point of dismantling cars for scrap metals.

“The lorry was diverted to Buru Buru police station where the load was offloaded, as the suspect was grilled for detailed information into his trade and his accomplices.”

Investigations are ongoing into the trend for more recoveries.

 

