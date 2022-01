NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19 – MC Jessy has joined the Hustler movement.

MC Jessy, whose real name is Jasper Muthomi said he intends to vie for the South Imenti parliamentary seat on a UDA Party ticket.

He was welcomed to the party by Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday.

Photos shared to the media and on social media by UDA shows MC Jessy having a chat with Deputy President William Ruto as they posed for photographs.

See below: