Matiangi says rapid results drive on to get eligible persons IDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the National Registration Bureau is undertaking a “robust program” geared at generating national identification cards for eligible persons to register as voters.

Matiangi revealed that the initiative commenced at the beginning of the year saying all regional offices had instructions to speed up issuance of the documents which are mandatory for registration as a voter.

He spoke during a news conference at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi on Monday.