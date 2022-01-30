Connect with us

The Maralal OCS was booked at the Nairobi West Hospital for specialized treatment after an unspecified surgery at Samburu County Referral Hospital/COURTESY

County News

Maralal cop shot by bandits on Christmas succumbs to injuries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 — A senior police officer shot by bandits in Maralal as he led an operation to recover stolen cattle on Christmas Day last year has succumbed to his injuries.

Johnson Musyoki, Officer Commanding Police Station at Maralal in Samburu died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

Samburu County Police Commander Thomas Ngewa who confirmed Musyoki’s demise said “the injury on the pelvic seemed too severe.”

Musyoki was leading several officers in a operation in Maralal’s Pura when bandits opened fire on them killing a police constable on the spot.

The Maralal OCS was booked at the Nairobi West Hospital for specialized treatment after an unspecified surgery at Samburu County Referral Hospital.

His death increased the number of casualties registered among security officers in Samburu within a span of a month to three. Another police officer was killed by suspected bandits at Lerata Police Post on January 3.

Police in the area have paid a heavy price amid a surge in incidents of banditry mainly driven by cattle rustling.

