Capital News
Google map locating Molo in Nakuru County.

County News

Man kills wife, 3 children in Molo before setting house on fire

Published

NAKURU, Kenya 8 –  A man was arrested in Molo on Saturday after killing his wife and their three children.

He then torched their house and fled following the incident that occurred in Kapsita area of Molo Sub-County. There were no more details provided but police said it is linked to domestic issues.

Nakuru County Police Commander, Beatrice Kiraguri said the man was arrested as he attempted to flee towards Elburgon area.

“The suspect has been arrested for killing his family and investigation are underway,” she said, “he will be in court on Monday.”

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Elburgon District Hospital mortuary.

In this article:, , ,
