Man kills brother after tussle over Sh10 debt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police have arrested a man in Kaminon village, Nandi County who slashed his brother to death over a sh10 debt.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the two fought early Friday morning and efforts by their mother to separate them proved futile.

“A family in Nandi Central’s Kaminon village is mourning the loss of their 31-year-old kin, who died in a tussle with his younger brother today morning over an alleged Sh10 balance owed to one of them,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

It pointed out that during the fight, the younger brother who was brandishing a panga “inflicted life-threatening cuts on his elder brother’s face.”

“The elderly woman had then raised distress calls which attracted neighbors, who rushed the profusely bleeding victim to Kapsabet Referral Hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late for the medical team to save his life.”