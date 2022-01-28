Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
According to the DCI, the two fought early Friday morning and efforts by their mother to separate them proved futile. /CFM

Kenya

Man kills brother after tussle over Sh10 debt

Published

 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Police have arrested a man in Kaminon village, Nandi County who slashed his brother to death over a sh10 debt.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the two fought early Friday morning and efforts by their mother to separate them proved futile.

“A family in Nandi Central’s Kaminon village is mourning the loss of their 31-year-old kin, who died in a tussle with his younger brother today morning over an alleged Sh10 balance owed to one of them,” the DCI stated on its twitter account.

It pointed out that during the fight, the younger brother who was brandishing a panga “inflicted life-threatening cuts on his elder brother’s face.”

“The elderly woman had then raised distress calls which attracted neighbors, who rushed the profusely bleeding victim to Kapsabet Referral Hospital. Unfortunately, it was too late for the medical team to save his life.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Body of 7-year-old boy found in a dumpsite, relative linked to abduction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — The body of a seven-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday has been recovered in Nairobi’s Dagoretti area after...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya arrests two murder suspects wanted in the UK

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 26- Two suspects wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for murder have been arrested in Kenya. The suspects identified as Mohamud...

2 days ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt to deploy DCI agents in rallies to monitor crime: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said security agencies will step up security presence in some parts of the...

4 days ago

County News

Thug shot dead in Githurai after botched robbery, police seeking 5 accomplices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – A suspected thug has been shot dead and five accomplices injured following a botched theft in Nairobi’s Githurai 44...

January 20, 2022

Top stories

My first experience in a police cell: Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has recounted his one-night stay at the Kamukunji police cell, the first time in his life to...

January 19, 2022

County News

Student dies after falling from an apartment following dispute over girlfriend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – A 20-year-old student at Kirinyaga University lost his life Tuesday, after falling from the third floor of an apartment...

January 19, 2022

Top stories

Police raid at Jimi Wanjigi’s offices sparks new controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – More than a dozen detectives raided the offices of businessman Jimi Wanjigi in Nairobi’s Westlands on Monday night in...

January 17, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why DCI probe on ‘Madoadoa’ threat was timely in 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – When Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti announced in November 2020 that he had opened investigations into threats on...

January 14, 2022