He had initially sneaked into the house of his former wife in Tassia estate and left with the boy before he killed him the hanged himself. /CFM

Kenya

Man kidnaps, kills 3-year old son before committing suicide

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – A man has killed his three-year old son who he had kidnapped before committing suicide in Embakasi, Nairobi.

According to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the man hanged himself after leaving a suicide note with Sh500 attached.

“A suicide note from Ayieko and Sh500 were found on the table, instructing Adhiambo to buy airtime worth the amount and inform the entire family of his demise,” the DCI report stated.

He had initially sneaked into the house of his former wife “in Tassia estate and left with the boy before he killed him and hanged himself.”

“Owing to the increased cases of missing children in city estates, parents and guardians are urged to guarantee the safety and security of their children, by leaving them in the hands of responsible adults whenever they are away.”

County News

Woman on the run after killing her child, injuring another in Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – A woman stabbed and killed her child in Muranga county on Sunday, leaving the second with serious injuries. Police...

January 10, 2022

Kenya

Just take my body home, Mombasa police officer says in suicide note

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 9 – A police officer committed suicide in Mombasa Thursday, citing stress and debts amounting to Sh81,000 which he was not...

December 9, 2021

Top stories

Motorbike ‘thief’ commits suicide while in his cell in Kisii

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- An inmate has committed suicide at the Kitutu Central Police Station in Kisii County just hours before his arraignment in...

November 22, 2021

crime

DCI probe suspected homicide in Nyeri after German national died following a domestic brawl

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating the death of a 75-year-old German national who is...

October 19, 2021

World

‘People have lost hope’: Lebanon’s only suicide hotline inundated

Beirut (AFP), Sep 23 – The phones at Lebanon’s only suicide hotline hardly ever stop ringing as people grow more and more desperate in...

September 23, 2021

Kenya

Nakuru Doctor arrested for killing his 2 children with insulin overdose

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19-A medical doctor was arrested in Nakuru County on Saturday for allegedly killing his tw0 children by injecting them with an...

September 19, 2021

Kenya

SUICIDE: Parents need to wake up

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – In the recent past, the number of suicide and attempted suicide cases especially among University students has been on...

July 14, 2012