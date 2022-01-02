Man dies after a ‘good time’ with girlfriend at a lodging in Kawangware

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – A man died on Wednesday after booking a hotel room with his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Kawangware area.

According to police, the man deceased identified as Erastus Madzomba and his girlfriend Elgar Namusia had booked a room at Broadways lodging for the night.

However, after having a good time, the man is said to have collapsed and died, according to the woman who notified the hotel management and police.

Police said the man’s body had no visible injuries.

“We have launched an investigation to establish the cause of the death,” police said.

Such cases have been on the increase, with similar cases reported in Kiambu, Thika, Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa in recent months.

Some are blamed on sexual enhancement pills used by men.