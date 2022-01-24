Malindi house help dies after being mauled by employer’s dog

MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Police in Malindi are investigating an incident where a house help was mauled to death by employer’s dog on Monday.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the 39-year-old woman had opened the door leading to the porch when the dog attacked her.
It then proceeded to bite her several times before “a night guard at the home rushed to her help and restrained the dog after hearing her screams.”
The guard recounted that the woman said she felt fine but when his colleague reported for duty found her sprawled on the floor.
“Detectives based in Malindi who were among the first responders to the incident established that the deceased had multiple wounds occasioned by dog’s bites,” the DCI stated.