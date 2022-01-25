Connect with us

It is still not clear if Mwau will be vying for the Makueni gubernatorial seat though her latest move is indicative that she will be on the race/DPPS

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Makueni DG Adelina Mwau ditches Wiper to join Ruto’s UDA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau has decamped to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ditching the Wiper Party.

Mwau was elected into office in 2013 on a joint ticket with Governor Kivutha Kibwana under the Muungano Party.

The duo were later re-elected into office in 2017 on a Wiper Party.

“I have a sound mind and a constitutional right to associate with whoever I want. I am now in Ruto camp,” Mwau said in a recent interview hinting on her exit from Wiper.

Governor Kibwana is serving his second and final term in office and recently ditched Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party and re-joined his old party, the Muungano Party which supports ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

It is still not clear if Mwau will be vying for the Makueni gubernatorial seat though her latest move is indicative that she will be on the race.

Governor Kibwana dropped his presidential bid and declared support for Odinga who is making a fifth stab at the presidency.

“As a majority of the governors in the country, we have agreed in unison to support Raila Odinga in the 2022 statehouse race. I consulted my people in Makueni on Thursday where we had a meeting with the entire leadership and they told me to support Azimio la Umoja,” Kibwana declared on January 18.

DP Ruto’s camp continues to be bolstered by the recent defections as he also casts his net wide to form political alliances ahead of the high-stake polls.

He has since teamed up with Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and FORD-Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula.

