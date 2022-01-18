Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Maalim Mohamed assumed office from his predecessor George Natembeya who resigned to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial seat. /CFM

County News

New Rift Valley RC Maalim Mohamed says security will be top priority

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – New Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed has committed to ensure security in all the fourteen counties of the vast cosmopolitan region.

He was speaking as he assumed office from his predecessor George Natembeya who resigned to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial seat.

Mohamed who is the former Makueni County Commissioner listed the three counties around Kerio Valley as his main priority.

“Out of the 14 Counties in this region, only three namely Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot have major insecurity challenges and I commit to solve that problem,” he said.

The region has experience incessant killings and banditry attacks in which about 50 people have been shot dead and hundreds of livestock stolen in the vast region covering Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties, in the last five months.

Mohamed who was accompanied by all the County Commissioner from the region during the press conference said Laikipia was largely safe from the Ol-Moran area where Laikipia Nature Conservancy is located.

“The main call of this office is to protect lives and property and have the machinery to do so,” he said.

He further pointed out that the government will also start using drones to monitor activities of criminals who steal livestock and disappear into the bushes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila tells off Ruto for linking him to Jacaranda rally chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto for linking him to the violence...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Big boost for Raila as 30 governors support his presidential bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – At least thirty Governors have endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Presidential bid stating they are confident that he will...

8 hours ago

County News

UDA wants Matiangi to investigate chaos at Ruto rally in Embakasi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has called on the Ministry of Interior and other relevant authorities to speedily investigate...

1 day ago

County News

I will go where my President points me, Natembeya says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – Outgoing Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya says the party he will use to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial...

1 day ago

Kenya

“You will have financial security!” Raila’s pledge to single mothers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – A campaign pledge by Orange Democratic Movement Leader Raila Odinga that his government will take care of teenage and...

2 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto to hold mega rally in Babu Owino’s turf

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 16 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday set to hold a mega rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi’s...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC calls on more women to register as voters in final listing exercise

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – With barely 48 hours to the second and final phase of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (EVCR) ahead of...

4 days ago

County News

Regional Commissioners reshuffled following Natembeya exit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – The Office of the President has announced new Regional Commissioners within Nairobi and Rift Valley regions  following the resignation...

5 days ago