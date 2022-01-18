New Rift Valley RC Maalim Mohamed says security will be top priority

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – New Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed has committed to ensure security in all the fourteen counties of the vast cosmopolitan region.

He was speaking as he assumed office from his predecessor George Natembeya who resigned to vie for the Trans-Nzoia Gubernatorial seat.

Mohamed who is the former Makueni County Commissioner listed the three counties around Kerio Valley as his main priority.

“Out of the 14 Counties in this region, only three namely Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot have major insecurity challenges and I commit to solve that problem,” he said.

The region has experience incessant killings and banditry attacks in which about 50 people have been shot dead and hundreds of livestock stolen in the vast region covering Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties, in the last five months.

Mohamed who was accompanied by all the County Commissioner from the region during the press conference said Laikipia was largely safe from the Ol-Moran area where Laikipia Nature Conservancy is located.

“The main call of this office is to protect lives and property and have the machinery to do so,” he said.

He further pointed out that the government will also start using drones to monitor activities of criminals who steal livestock and disappear into the bushes.