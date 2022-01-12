Linturi to appear before NCIC over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 12 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Wednesday set to be grilled by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over remarks made on Saturday at a rally in Eldoret.

Linturi is accused of allegedly making inflammatory remarks during the Deputy President William Ruto’s rally.

His use of ‘madodoa’ sparked outrage leading to his subsequent arrest and arraignment in court where he was released on a Sh2 million cash bail by a Nakuru Court on Tuesday.

According to NCIC, “the use of madoadoa in his remarks was calculated to be hateful and likely to affect harmonious coexistence between the Kalenjins and other communities contrary to Section 13(1)(a) of the NCIC Act.”

The Commission chaired by Samuel Kobia is expected to seek more clarity from Linturi who has since apologized.

“Upon the advise of my colleagues, I regretfully concede that my choice of words was unfortunate. I, therefore, apologize, unreservedly, for the discomfort they may have created.” Linturi said.

He however, noted that “my use of these words was in specific reference to our Parliamentary colleagues from Uasin Gishu County, who do not support UDA, and whom I urged voters to reject in favour of UDA candidates, given that we are in a political contest, and they are our rivals”.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai is investigating Linturi and is expected to submit his investigation file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on or before January 14, 2022.