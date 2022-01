NAKURU, Kenya Jan 11 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been freed on a Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh5mn with a surety of a similar amount.

Linturi was also ordered not to contact witnesses as detectives work to finalise investigations on remarks he made in Eldoret on Saturday, during a rally convened by Deputy President William Ruto.

Developing story…..