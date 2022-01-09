Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday.

Linturi was arrested last night following a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to initiate an investigation.

DPP wants Linturi investigated on the remarks he made during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally, in which he was heard asking locals to eject “Madoadoa who do not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.”

Developing story