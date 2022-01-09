Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday.

Linturi was arrested last night following a directive by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to initiate an investigation.

DPP wants Linturi investigated on the remarks he made during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rally, in which he was heard asking locals to eject “Madoadoa who do not support Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.”

 

Developing story

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Linturi: What I meant on Madoadoa in Eldoret, Ruto, Azimio, UDA

While addressing the UDA rally at Eldoret, I expressed myself using words which in certain context, have acquired sinister political overtones and come to...

2 hours ago

Top stories

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

10 hours ago

County News

DPP Haji orders probe on Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into the ethnic utterances bordering on hate speech...

11 hours ago