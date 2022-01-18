Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Koome re-empathized on the adherence of the regulations urging the parties to trust the bench that their written submissions will be read by the Judges before a determination is made/Judiciary Media Service

BBI

Lawyers seek added time to prosecute BBI as Supreme Court sets strict limits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – The appeal case on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Supreme Court kicked off on Tuesday with parties involved in the case protesting the court directives on how the three-day hearing should be handled.

The Apex Court headed by Chief Justice Martha Koome had issued strict regulations on the submission of presentations capping time allocated to main parties at 45 minutes and other respondents at 15.

In her opening remarks, Koome re-empathized on the adherence of the regulations urging the parties to trust the bench that their written submissions will be read by the Judges before a determination is made.

This however, sparked a protest with counsels noting that the time allocated was insufficient.

Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, representing a respondent in the case, pleaded with the court to reconsider its decision and have the matter fully dispensed with.

“If it is necessary for us to sit in this court for two months let us to do so, what is the hurry for?” he wondered stressing that the case at hand had both national and international dimensions and ought to be fully considered.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai, representing the electoral body, also supported the clamor for more time noting that it was prudent for all parties involved to be comprehensively heard.

“The parties should be fully heard. The parties are entitled to more time,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Senior Counsel James Orengo who appeared on behalf of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also pleaded for more time.

“It is our view that this matter should be fully ventilated, there is a great deal of public interst in this matter and the people of Kenya need to know all the details,” he said.

The court was forced to adjourn for 20 minutes to consider the counsels plea.

The main appellants, the Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), were each allocated 45 minutes to make their presentations while those supporting them were  given 15 minutes each.

The main respondents were also allocated 45 minutes each to summarize their submissions while other respondents  were allocated 15 minutes each to make their case.

President Kenyatta, Odinga and the electoral body are among parties that filed the appeals.

The High Court and the Court of Appeal in 2021 ruled that the BBI process was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court was set to hear the appeal until Thursday and later retreat to write its ruling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome appoints 20 more adjudicators for Small Claims Courts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed 20 Judicial Officers who will serve in the Small Claims Court across twelve...

January 8, 2022

Kenya

JSC summons Nairobi Majority Leader to testify in Chitembwe case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned the Nairobi County Assembly Majority Leader Guyo Abdi Hassan to testify as...

December 16, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Election storm as IEBC pulls out of govt, judiciary team on poll preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has withdrawn from the National Multi-Sectoral Consultative Forum (NMSCF) on Election Preparedness...

November 30, 2021

World

CJ Koome downplays UDA concerns over her involvement in election preparedness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has dismissed concerns by Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) over her judicial...

November 25, 2021

County News

JSC summons Sonko to testify against Justice Chitembwe

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 25- The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has summoned former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to testify as a witness on videos he...

November 25, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Chebukati dismisses CJ Koome’s ‘uninformed remarks’ on poll readiness

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has faulted Chief Justice Martha Koome over her remarks which...

November 19, 2021

Top stories

EACC to review Judiciary systems to identify and seal corruption loopholes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)  is set to undertake a review of the Judiciary’s  systems on policies,...

November 3, 2021

Top stories

CJ Koome seeks formula for legal aid to robbery with violence suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has ordered courts to seek a formula for legal aid to all robbery with violence...

November 3, 2021