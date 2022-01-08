Koome appoints 20 more adjudicators for Small Claims Courts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed 20 Judicial Officers who will serve in the Small Claims Court across twelve jurisdictions in the country.

The twenty adjudicators will serve for a period of twelve months, Koome said in a special gazette notice dated January 7, 2022.

The areas of jurisdiction where they have been posted include: Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kisumu, Machakos and Makueni, Meru, Mombasa, Naivasha, Nakuru, Nyeri and Kiambu.

The Small Claims Court is a subordinate court and is overseen by the High Court which has a supervisory role and they have to hear and determine a matter within 60 days.

The adjudicators’ input to the Judiciary will be critical in reducing case backlog.

The small claims court was established by the Small Claims Act 2016, which was amended by the Small Claims Court (Amendment) Act, 2020.

According to the Act, the Courts have jurisdiction to determine any civil claim jurisdiction relating to among other things a contract for sale and supply of goods or services, a contract relating to money held and received.

Others are: liability in tort in respect of loss or damage caused to any property or for the delivery or recovery of movable property, liability in tort in respect of loss or damage caused to any property or for the delivery or recovery of movable property, compensation for personal injuries; and set-off and counterclaim under any contract.

“Without prejudice to the generality of subsection (1), the Court may exercise any other civil jurisdiction as may be conferred under any other written law,” the Act states.