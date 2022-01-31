KNEC administers CBC assessment for Grade four learners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 31- The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) on Monday administered School Based Assessments across the country to Grade 4 learners, marking a major milestone in the continuity of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

The School Based Assessment was set to runs from January 31 to February 4, 2022, with schools accessing it from the KNEC Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) portal.

The assessment which is set to account for 20 per cent of their final scores at the end of Grade Six., will be administered and marked by their teachers.

Since the learners took practical and project-based tests between October and December of last year, this will be the theory portion of the assessment.

The final test will be done between November 28 and December 1 which will accounts for 40 per cent and supervised by KNEC.

Head teachers are expected to upload learners’ scores on the portal by February 21.

Grade Five students will participate in the first such exercise in November of this year.

The cumulative total will be used to place students in the junior secondary in January 2023.

Mathematics, English, Kiswahili or Kenyan Sign Language, science and technology, agriculture, music, art and craft, social studies, religious education, physical and health education, and home science will be assessed.