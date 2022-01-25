Kiunjuri to face UDA’s Waruguru in Laikipia East parliamentary contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary will seek to reclaim the Laikipia East parliamentary seat in the August 9 General Election facing off with United Democratic Alliance’s Cate Waruguru.

The Service Party (TSP) Leader who held the seat for three five-year terms between 1997 and 2013 made announcement during a meeting with a section of youths in Laikipia on Sunday.

“I am vying for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat so that I can represent my people at the country’s top decision table. My track record is still visible (after) my 15 years’ tenure,” the TSP leader said in Manyatta.

Once touted and Deputy President William Ruto’s possible running mate, Kiunjuri maintained that he will root for Ruto’s presidency.

“If I clinch this seat and Dr Ruto opts to appoint me to represent my people at a top level, I will have to resign, similar to what CS Charles Keter and Joseph Nkaissery did,” Kiunjuri said.

“Even as I urge you to vote for my friend William Ruto, kindly vote for firm foot soldiers like Kiunjuri who will help him to run the government,” he added.

Kiunjuri is among Ruto allies who declined invitation to join the UDA and proceeded to form their own parties in a move they said would champion the interests of their respective regions.

Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria followed a similar path after taking over an existing outfit which he renamed the People Empowerment Party before later forming the Chama Cha Kazi.

Together with NARC Kenya’s Martha Karua, the two unveiled an inter-party league on August 12, 2021, to champion the interests of Mt Kenya region.

“We commit to working together on issues affecting our region and nation. This initiative in the next three months will culminate into the ‘Limuru 3’ conference where we can be able to make resolutions on how to conduct our affairs,” said Karua said at the time.

Karua was later picked as the region’s spokesperson by a section of leaders from Mt Kenya to challenge National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s installation on a similar capacity in March 2021.