Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kisumu County Assembly Building/CFM - Ojwang Joe

County News

Kisumu Assembly staff given 10 days to mobilize new voters

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 27 — Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Elisha Oraro has given staff members at the county legislature a ten-day break from duty to mobilize eligible residents yet to be listed on the voters’ roll to register.

Oraro granted the staff members leave on Thursday just days after Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o allowed county employees a two-week break to mobilize new voters.

The move by the local government follows a subdued turnout by eligible voters, a trend that has been reported across the country although on a varying scale.

More to follow…

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

‘Where is the money?’: IEBC’s response on order to extend voter listing

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it is unable to comply with a court order ordering an...

November 2, 2021

Top stories

Court orders IEBC to extend voter registration to Nov 9

ELDORET, Kenya Nov 1 – A voter in Eldoret has obtained court orders compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the...

November 1, 2021

CONTINUOUS VOTER LISTING

IEBC targets 6mn voters in continuous registration drive slated for October

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has committed to register at least six million new voters in October,...

September 10, 2021

County News

Kisumu to spend Sh500mn in project to create ‘clean working spaces’ for MCAs

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 4 – The Kisumu County Assembly is projected to spend at least Sh500 million on the construction of new premises which...

September 4, 2021

County News

Sh3mn furniture goes missing at Kisumu County Assembly Speaker’s residence as ex-Speaker Oloo exits

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 18 – Furniture valued at Sh3 million has been reported missing in the official residence of the Kisumu County Assembly Speaker,...

December 18, 2019

County News

Kisumu court upholds Speaker Oloo’s impeachment, orders him to surrender county assets

KISUMU, Kenya, Dec 10 – The High Court in Kisumu upheld the impeachment of County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo, ordering him to surrender assets...

December 10, 2019