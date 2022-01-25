Connect with us

Capital News
Lawyer Okeng'o Nyambane was endorsed by Kisii elders on January 25, 2022 to run for Kisii Senatorial seat to succeed Prof Sam Ongeri who is seeking the gubernatorial seat.

Kisii elders endorse Okeng’o Nyambane to succeed Senator Ongeri

KISII, Kenya Jan 25 – The trend of installing political aspirants by elders has gained traction in the larger Gusii region ahead of the August elections.

Upon installation, the aspirant irrespective of age automatically becomes a spokesperson in the clan or local community.

The installed person is required to provide guidance including hosting guests and personifying the aspirations of his people.

On Tuesday, elders endorsed Okeng’o Nyambane to run for Kisii senatorial seat to succeed Prof Sam Ongeri who is seeking the gubernatorial seat.

During a delegates’ meeting at Igege village, Kitutu Chache South, Peter Bogecho vowed to rally behind Okeng’o for the senatorial seat.

“We need someone who is young to account for funds from the National government to the county government and our young advocate has taken the mantle to do the job,” said Bogecho.

He noted that transition politics need economical justice which needs someone who has the interest of the people at heart.

Peter Nyariki said that this is the right time for the youths to lead because “they have proved to have skills of leadership.”

“This is our time now, we cannot say that the future of our lives belongs to the youths and yet, we are not given an opportunity,” Mr Nyariki said.

However, they challenged eligible youths to register as voters if they want change in the county.

Caroline Moraa said they are going to mobilize those who have not registered to vote.

“From our villagers, we are going to ensure we have 98% voter registration in this second phase for us to vote our favorite candidates,” said Moraa.

So far, four candidates have declared interest in the Senatorial seat among them advocate Nyambane, Kitutu South MP Richard Onyonka, Kisii County CEC Sports Duke Echate and Kenyan-USA social media influencer Samuel Okemwa.

