Kibwana pleaded with Kalonzo to ditch the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for Azimio La Umoja saying it is healthy for the Kamba nation. /FILE

Kenya

Kibwana urges Kalonzo to join Raila under Azimio La Umoja

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to Join Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga under the Azimio La Umoja movement.

Speaking in Mtito Andei, Kibwana called for an end to their political differences saying he is ready to work with him.

He pleaded with Kalonzo to ditch the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for Azimio La Umoja saying it is healthy for the Kamba nation.

“I have said this before, our Kalonzo going for the top seat alone will be an automatic failure. See now Mudavadi and Wetangula have left them in OKA. You can’t go alone and be elected to be Kenya’s president,” he pointed out.

The Makueni Governor emphasised the need for Kalonzo to have a political strategy if he wants to remain relevant.

“He is telling us that he will go alone to the ballot. What we don’t want as a community is to be left alone and outside the new government. Failure is not part of us,” he said.

Kibwana expressed interest in ending their political differences saying he was ready for forgiveness.

“I don’t have any problem working with you (Kalonzo). There are so many bad things that you did to me even after helping you, forgiveness is key. I am ready to forgive you for the sake of our people,” he stated.

There has been rivalry between Kalonzo and Kibwana especially with regard to succession politics.

