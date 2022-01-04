Connect with us

Capital News
A notice online by KFC.

KFC offering customers ugali after running out of chips

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Fast food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), is now offering its customers ugali among other substitutes after a shortage in potatoes to fry chips!

Reason? the fast-food chain imports its potatoes and your increased orders during Christmas and New Year led to a major shortage of its stock.

“Fam it was truly a Furaha December.  Mlikula sherehe with your KFC faves. Ya’ll loved our chips a little too much, and we’ve run out. Sorry! Our team is working hard to resolve the issue. In the meantime here are some SWAP options for combo meals if you are craving our Kuku,” KFC says in a notice to its customers.

Reports indicate that KFC imports its potatoes from Egypt, the Netherlands, South Africa among others.

KFC is now offering substitutes such as ugali, coleslaw, snack buns, cobs, extra chicken among others to its customers.

In its outlets and online, a notice is placed advising customers to choose the substitutes.

