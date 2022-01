NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 26 – Keroche Breweries Chief Executive Officer Tabitha Karanja has joined the United Democratic Alliance.

Karanja was introduced by Deputy President William Ruto during a joint rally with Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and his FORD Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

The Deputy President announced that she will be vying for the Nakuru Senatorial seat during the August elections.

Developing story ….