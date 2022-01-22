Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo pointed out that missions were opened in Mozambique, Jakarta and Arusha during this period.

Omamo who was speaking during the unveiling of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2020/2021 report, stated that Kenya intends to open more missions in other parts of the world.

“We want a footprint that not only helps Kenya advance her presence throughout the world but one that enables us to advance our economic interest, benefit from knowledge sharing, knowledge transfer, capacity building and so on, “she said.

The Foreign affairs CS noted that there is need to conduct a regular review of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint to enable it to realize the benefits of the existence of the diplomatic missions across the globe.

She added that the country plans to open a new mission in Hungary and operationalize the mission in Maputo and Indonesia by sending ambassadors to those countries.

Omamo said that the new missions will strengthen Kenya’s ties and influence in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

“We are persuaded that the opening up of missions in these three areas will be of benefit to Kenya,” she stated.

She added that despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the government managed to stand the test of the time by stepping up to the plate when the country and the region needed it the most.

Some of the milestones that the country made during the period include the winning of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seats which enabled the country to strengthen its international influence.

She added that the achievements were a culmination of past efforts of her predecessors and the current team.

“I am so glad that this transformation that we are seeing in the last 10 years for when Kenya was considered a country that was only entitled to essential contact to a country that now sits in the United Nations Security Council,” she added.

Omamo further said that Kenya hosted a Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) summit for the first time ever which demonstrated collaboration between the two countries

She added that COVID-19 is a wake-up call to African countries to come together to strengthen their capacity to engage in the world stage as a whole.

“We were able to do that quite well through the African union as we agitated for vaccine access and access to medicines to treat Africans during the COVDI-19 pandemic,” she said

Other achievements include the publication of the Foreign Service Bill which the foreign CS said will professionalize the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

She added that the bill will play a key role towards achieving merit-based recruitment, promotions, transfers, and attachments within the ministry.

Present in the event was Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau, Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba among other partners.