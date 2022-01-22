Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CS Omamo says the new missions will strengthen Kenya’s ties and influence in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world. /CFM

Africa

Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo pointed out that missions were opened in Mozambique, Jakarta and Arusha during this period.

Omamo who was speaking during the unveiling of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs 2020/2021 report, stated that Kenya intends to open more missions in other parts of the world.

“We want a footprint that not only helps Kenya advance her presence throughout the world but one that enables us to advance our economic interest, benefit from knowledge sharing, knowledge transfer, capacity building and so on, “she said.

The Foreign affairs CS noted that there is need to conduct a regular review of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint to enable it to realize the benefits of the existence of the diplomatic missions across the globe.

She added that the country plans to open a new mission in Hungary and operationalize the mission in Maputo and Indonesia by sending ambassadors to those countries.

Omamo said that the new missions will strengthen Kenya’s ties and influence in Southeast Asia and other parts of the world.

“We are persuaded that the opening up of missions in these three areas will be of benefit to Kenya,” she stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the government managed to stand the test of the time by stepping up to the plate when the country and the region needed it the most.

Some of the milestones that the country made during the period include the winning of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) seats which enabled the country to strengthen its international influence.

She added that the achievements were a culmination of past efforts of her predecessors and the current team.

“I am so glad that this transformation that we are seeing in the last 10 years for when Kenya was considered a country that was only entitled to essential contact to a country that now sits in the United Nations Security Council,” she added.

Omamo further said that Kenya hosted a Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) summit for the first time ever which demonstrated collaboration between the two countries

She added that COVID-19 is a wake-up call to African countries to come together to strengthen their capacity to engage in the world stage as a whole.

“We were able to do that quite well through the African union as we agitated for vaccine access and access to medicines to treat Africans during the COVDI-19 pandemic,” she said

Other achievements include the publication of the Foreign Service Bill which the foreign CS said will professionalize the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

She added that the bill will play a key role towards achieving merit-based recruitment, promotions, transfers, and attachments within the ministry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Present in the event was Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau, Cabinet Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba among other partners.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

US suspends 44 passenger flights to China operated by Chinese carriers

Washington (AFP), Jan 22 – The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant...

2 hours ago

Africa

Experts urge revamped policy framework to support counterterrorism efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Security experts and stakeholders have urged Eastern African countries to work together to combat escalating cases of violent extremism...

22 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

MC Jessy joins UDA, to seek South Imenti parliamentary seat

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 19  – MC Jessy has joined the Hustler movement. MC Jessy, whose real name is Jasper Muthomi said he intends to vie...

3 days ago

World

Fury over Hong Kong’s mass cull of hamsters and small pets

Hong Kong (AFP), Jan 19 – Hong Kong’s government faced outrage Wednesday over its decision to cull thousands of small animals after hamsters in...

3 days ago

Top stories

Why Glovo was ranked best employer in Kenya’s platform economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Glovo, one of the world’s leading multi-category delivery players, has been ranked top in the gig workspace in Kenya,...

4 days ago

Kenya

Uganda acts to ease border gridlock that triggered fuel crisis

KAMPALA, Uganda, Jan 18 – Uganda announced Tuesday it was suspending mandatory Covid testing at the border with Kenya after the measure caused huge...

4 days ago

Top stories

Who is killing people and dumping bodies in River Yala

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

4 days ago

Top stories

Shock of bodies rotting in River Yala: who is killing these people?

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Activists Boniface Mwangi and Hussein Khalid of Haki Africa have lifted the lid on shocking murders of people killed...

4 days ago