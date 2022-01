NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Kenya Power company has reconnected a customer whose supply had been cut-off by one of its staff in a bid to pressure his brother to pay a Sh133, 000 outtanding bill.

This followed a complaint by the customer on the power company’s social media platforms after a visit to their offices proved futile.

Kenya Power stated that disciplinary action against the employees involved has been initiated.

More to follow …..