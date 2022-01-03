Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
John Habeta, 53, a Dutch national of Eritrean descent was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives. He was wanted by Interpol over human trafficking. /DCI.

Top stories

Kenya extradites Dutchman on Interpol list over human trafficking

-John Habeta, 53, is a Dutch national of Eritrean descent.
-He was on the Interpol list for trafficking Eritreans to Europe.
-He will stand trial in The Netherlands.
EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – Kenya has extradited a Dutchman who wanted by the Interpol over human trafficking.

The man identified as John Habeta, 53 of Eritrean descent was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and handed over to authorities in The Netherlands.

“He was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives after an INTERPOL Red Notice alert was issued for his arrest,” said DCI boss George Kinoti

“In a well-coordinated operation between authorities in the Netherlands and our detectives based at the fugitives and wanted persons division at the regional INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), the suspect was arrested in Nairobi where he had been hiding for an unspecified period,” he added.

Habeta is believed to be at the helm of an international human smuggling organization that operates in the underworld, responsible for the trafficking of human beings from Africa to Europe.

The DCI in Kenya said the Dutchman is linked to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled into Europe through Asia.

He is set to face trial in The Netherlands.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

6 people killed in Lamu Al Shabaab attack, houses torched

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – At least 6 people have been killed and houses torched in an attack blamed on Al Shabaab terrorists in Widhu...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Ruto: I’ve never said I will give Kenyans wheelbarrows

-Ruto says the wheelbarrow is UDA's party symbol. -Dismisses talk of Deep State or system. -He is confident of beating Raila in August elections...

3 hours ago

Africa

Wang Yi: No one is in a position to lecture others on democracy

-China will never seek hegemony in the world as Western countries did, nor it is interested in changing, replacing or threatening anyone. -Wang also...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Leaders united in mourning Njonjo, the Duke of Kabeteshire who died aged 101

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Leaders are united in mourning Sir Charles Njonjo, the Duke of Kabeteshire who died on Sunday morning aged 101....

21 hours ago

Kenya

Man dies after a ‘good time’ with girlfriend at a lodging in Kawangware

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 31 – A man died on Wednesday after booking a hotel room with his girlfriend in Nairobi’s Kawangware area. According to...

22 hours ago

Top stories

Charles Njonjo dies aged 101

-Njonjo died in his sleep in Muthaiga residence in Nairobi. -He was cremated 3 hours later in line with his will. -Sir Charles Njonjo...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Itumbi discharged from hospital to recover from home

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – Dennis Itumbi, the controversial social media guru has been discharged from hospital following an assault during an abduction last...

2 days ago

Corona Virus

Kenya administers over 11,000 booster doses for COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – The Ministry of Health says 11,144 people have so far received their COVOD booster doses launched on New Year....

2 days ago