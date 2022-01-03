Kenya extradites Dutchman on Interpol list over human trafficking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – Kenya has extradited a Dutchman who wanted by the Interpol over human trafficking.

The man identified as John Habeta, 53 of Eritrean descent was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and handed over to authorities in The Netherlands.

“He was arrested in Kenya following a covert operation by DCI detectives after an INTERPOL Red Notice alert was issued for his arrest,” said DCI boss George Kinoti

“In a well-coordinated operation between authorities in the Netherlands and our detectives based at the fugitives and wanted persons division at the regional INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), the suspect was arrested in Nairobi where he had been hiding for an unspecified period,” he added.

Habeta is believed to be at the helm of an international human smuggling organization that operates in the underworld, responsible for the trafficking of human beings from Africa to Europe.

The DCI in Kenya said the Dutchman is linked to at least four different operations where groups of Eritrean nationals were smuggled into Europe through Asia.

He is set to face trial in The Netherlands.