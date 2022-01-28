Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
January 28, 2022 | Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo emerges from a session with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles/MFA Kenya

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, EU launch Strategic Dialogue on security and trade

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Kenya and the European Union (EU) have formally launched the First Session of Strategic Dialogue anchored on security, development and trade.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said Friday in a joint statement with her EU counterpart the commencement of the session will clear the way for technical teams from both sides to begin dialogue on three thematic pillars namely: peace, security, and stability; sustainable inclusive development; and economy, trade, and investment.

“The policy discussions and outcomes of the Strategic Dialogue will, inter alia, inform potential Kenya-EU partnership on actions agreed with the Government of Kenya (GoK). During the launch of the Strategy Kenya and the EU agreed to develop thematic pillars for the Dialogue, in accordance with Kenya’s and the European Union’s shared interests and agendas,” Omamo said.

The launch of the session follows the commissioning of the Kenya-EU Strategic Dialogues 2021-2027 in June 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and EU Commission President Charles Michel.

In a bid to strengthen the framework, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who doubles up as the EU Commission Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, joined Omamo in Launching the session in Nairobi.

Omamo noted that technical teams will embark on an exercise to develop a strategy that will see the implementation of the new partnership.

“Technical experts from Kenya and the EU are expected to develop a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategic Dialogue. In this regard, the relevant authorities of Kenya and the European Union will continue to engage with a view to developing a Roadmap for the implementation of the Strategic Dialogue,” she said.

Fontelles described Kenya a key partner in pursuit of a shared interest to promote peace and stability in the region.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Thank you for the strong contribution that Kenya is doing in Somalia and for hosting so many refugees. There is no doubt that global instability is at stake here and the globe and in the event and if it requires that like-minded like European Union and Kenya join their efforts in order to work together in many fields are going to be governed by this strategic cooperation,” he said.

He added that the EU and Kenya will work together to overcome the legal and technical hurdles to make the trade agreements better incorporating more commitment on sustainability pointing out that it will benefit people in both the EU and Kenya.

Fontelles held talks with President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi where the two leaders acknowledged the strong cordial relations that exist, and further discussed a wide range of issues focused on various sectors of Kenya-EU bilateral relations.

Talks also revolved around the Kenya-EU economic cooperation anchored on Kenya’s Big Four Agenda, Kenya Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the EAC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EAC-EU EPA).

The AU-EU Summit scheduled to take place in Brussels from 17th to 18th February, 2022, also featured in the agenda.

The EU High Representative is also expected to visit EU-funded projects in the country before winding up his two-day visit.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenya heightens security following terror threat warning from embassies

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 28 – Kenya has heightened security following terror threat warnings issued by various embassies in the capital Nairobi. Warnings that terrorists...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

China opens research centre to spread its economic development philosophy

That China’s economic rise in the last four decades is nothing short of a miracle is not debatable. From a nondescript struggling economy prior...

2 days ago

Top stories

Raila’s pledge to Maasai and GEMA communities if elected president

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has assured the Maasai and GEMA communities of economic liberation if elected...

3 days ago

Top stories

Uhuru mourns Marende’s mother Dorina Omukanda

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of former Parliament Speaker Kenneth Marende following the death of his...

3 days ago

Kenya

Security agencies heighten vigilance to arrest emerging terror threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Kenya has enhanced security along its borders in the wake of increased terrorism threats and instability in the region....

3 days ago

Kenya

Kenya, US govt call for speedy resolution of Ethiopian conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – Kenya and the United States of America have agreed to continue engaging the conflicting parties in Ethiopia with the...

4 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Did you feel Mudavadi’s earthquake

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Musalia Mudavadi’s ‘earthquake’ has jolted the political scene with a possible disruption of the August election matrix, but there...

4 days ago

Africa

Kenya to open more missions abroad, CS Omamo says

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 22-Kenya established three new diplomatic missions during the COVID-19 period, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo...

6 days ago