Kenya, EU launch Strategic Dialogue on security and trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 — Kenya and the European Union (EU) have formally launched the First Session of Strategic Dialogue anchored on security, development and trade.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo said Friday in a joint statement with her EU counterpart the commencement of the session will clear the way for technical teams from both sides to begin dialogue on three thematic pillars namely: peace, security, and stability; sustainable inclusive development; and economy, trade, and investment.

“The policy discussions and outcomes of the Strategic Dialogue will, inter alia, inform potential Kenya-EU partnership on actions agreed with the Government of Kenya (GoK). During the launch of the Strategy Kenya and the EU agreed to develop thematic pillars for the Dialogue, in accordance with Kenya’s and the European Union’s shared interests and agendas,” Omamo said.

The launch of the session follows the commissioning of the Kenya-EU Strategic Dialogues 2021-2027 in June 2021 by President Uhuru Kenyatta and EU Commission President Charles Michel.

In a bid to strengthen the framework, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy who doubles up as the EU Commission Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell Fontelles, joined Omamo in Launching the session in Nairobi.

Omamo noted that technical teams will embark on an exercise to develop a strategy that will see the implementation of the new partnership.

“Technical experts from Kenya and the EU are expected to develop a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategic Dialogue. In this regard, the relevant authorities of Kenya and the European Union will continue to engage with a view to developing a Roadmap for the implementation of the Strategic Dialogue,” she said.

Fontelles described Kenya a key partner in pursuit of a shared interest to promote peace and stability in the region.

“Thank you for the strong contribution that Kenya is doing in Somalia and for hosting so many refugees. There is no doubt that global instability is at stake here and the globe and in the event and if it requires that like-minded like European Union and Kenya join their efforts in order to work together in many fields are going to be governed by this strategic cooperation,” he said.

He added that the EU and Kenya will work together to overcome the legal and technical hurdles to make the trade agreements better incorporating more commitment on sustainability pointing out that it will benefit people in both the EU and Kenya.

Fontelles held talks with President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi where the two leaders acknowledged the strong cordial relations that exist, and further discussed a wide range of issues focused on various sectors of Kenya-EU bilateral relations.

Talks also revolved around the Kenya-EU economic cooperation anchored on Kenya’s Big Four Agenda, Kenya Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the EAC-EU Economic Partnership Agreement (EAC-EU EPA).

The AU-EU Summit scheduled to take place in Brussels from 17th to 18th February, 2022, also featured in the agenda.

The EU High Representative is also expected to visit EU-funded projects in the country before winding up his two-day visit.