Kenya arrests two murder suspects wanted in the UK

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 26- Two suspects wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for murder have been arrested in Kenya.

The suspects identified as Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim , 24 and Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, were arrested by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives with the help of the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following intelligence leads.

“Abdihakim was busted at AL-DAR apartments while his accomplice was seized from house No. A803 in Mideya Gardens, where they have been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019,” the DCI said.

According to the agency, British officials have been looking for fugitives to answer to murder charges, after the brutal murder of a young man who was stabbed and left for dead in the U.K.

The DCI stated that the suspects will be processed at the DCI headquarters before being extradited to the U.K to answer to their crimes.