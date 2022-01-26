Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Top stories

Kenya arrests two murder suspects wanted in the UK

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 26- Two suspects wanted in the United Kingdom (UK) for murder have been arrested in Kenya.

The suspects identified as Mohamud Siyad Abdihakim , 24 and Tariq Kennedy Mangal, 21, were arrested by Transnational and Organized Crimes detectives with the help of the detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following intelligence leads.

“Abdihakim was busted at AL-DAR apartments while his accomplice was seized from house No. A803 in Mideya Gardens, where they have been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019,” the DCI said.

According to the agency, British officials have been looking for fugitives to answer to murder charges, after the brutal murder of a young man who was stabbed and left for dead in the U.K.

The DCI stated that the suspects will be processed at the  DCI headquarters before being extradited to the U.K to answer to their crimes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Govt to deploy DCI agents in rallies to monitor crime: Matiangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 — Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i has said security agencies will step up security presence in some parts of the...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IEBC: Voter registration delayed in UK, Canada, UAE due to covid travel restrictions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says the diaspora voting exercise has been delayed in the United Kingdom (UK),...

5 days ago

County News

Thug shot dead in Githurai after botched robbery, police seeking 5 accomplices

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 20 – A suspected thug has been shot dead and five accomplices injured following a botched theft in Nairobi’s Githurai 44...

6 days ago

Top stories

My first experience in a police cell: Wanjigi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19- Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has recounted his one-night stay at the Kamukunji police cell, the first time in his life to...

7 days ago

County News

Student dies after falling from an apartment following dispute over girlfriend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 19 – A 20-year-old student at Kirinyaga University lost his life Tuesday, after falling from the third floor of an apartment...

7 days ago

Top stories

Police raid at Jimi Wanjigi’s offices sparks new controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 17 – More than a dozen detectives raided the offices of businessman Jimi Wanjigi in Nairobi’s Westlands on Monday night in...

January 17, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why DCI probe on ‘Madoadoa’ threat was timely in 2020

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 14 – When Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti announced in November 2020 that he had opened investigations into threats on...

January 14, 2022

crime

Wash Wash: DCI arrests 3 Cameroonians in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 13 -Three suspects linked to the ‘wash wash’ syndicate have been arrested in Nairobi. The three, all Cameroonians, were arrested by...

January 13, 2022