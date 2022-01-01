Connect with us

Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta received a booster shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on December 31, 2021. /PSCU.

Corona Virus

Kenya administers over 11,000 booster doses for COVID-19

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 1 – The Ministry of Health says 11,144 people have so far received their COVOD booster doses launched on New Year.

The Ministry announced Friday that people who had completed the primary vaccination regime were eligible for booster shots. President Uhuru Kenyatta took his Moderna booster jab on New Year’s Eve.

On Saturday, the ministry said 20,868 doses had been administered to teenagers aged between 15 to 18, since November last year when it was okayed by the Government and the World Health Organization (WHO).

At the time, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe explained that the Government had accelerated the programme because the teenagers can be carriers too.

A daily COVID status update issued by the Ministry Saturday shows that 2,127 new positive cases were detected from a sample size of 6,710 tested on New Year’s Eve.

There were 39 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in hospitals across the country, 14 of whom were on ventilatory support and 20 on supplemental oxygen, while one patient was on observation.

A total of 10.1 million vaccines had been administered across the country by January 1, among them 4.2 million fully vaccinated.

