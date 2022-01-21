Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Sh72 billion Expressway project which is a legacy project for President Kenyatta broke ground in October 2019 with China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the contractor/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA announces 4-hour closure of interchange at Cabanas for Expressway works

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced planned closure of a section of Eastern Bypass Interchange from 10pm to 2am on Friday to pave way for works on the Nairobi Expressway.

The closure will take place at City Cabanas area on Mombasa Road forcing motorist to use a longer route to get to their destinations.

“During this time, motorists are advised to follow in directions shown and as will be directed by traffic marshals. We urge motorists to exercise patience and lane discipline for smooth flow of traffic,” KeNHA said in a notice published on the dailies.

It is likely to compound the traffic jam situation along Mombasa Road which has seen major gridlocks as the contractor rushes to finish works ahead of planned opening of the expressway in April.

Police said more officers will be deployed to direct the flow of vehicles.

“We apologize for any inconveniences that maybe caused,” the KeNHA notice read.

The government embarked on the 27.1 km Expressway project beginning from Mlolongo in Machakos through the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Nairobi’s CBD to Westlands along Waiyaki Way.

When construction commenced along Mombasa Road and Waiyaki Way, motorists spent hours on the road due to traffic jams brought about by the diversions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The project is being undertaken and funded by China Communications Construction Company, the parent firm of China Road and Bridge Corporation, at the cost Sh72 billion.

Initially, the project was to take four years but the government shortened it to two years, with contractors working 24 hours on site.

The Nairobi Expressway, currently at 76.4 per cent completion rate, features an eight-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way, as well as 10 interchanges.

Once complete, it will be the first Expressway built in East and Central Africa and the second largest toll road in Africa after the Dakar Toll Highway.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Lang’ata roundabout closed from next week for T-Mall Flyover erection

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 15- The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a road traffic disruption advisory along Langata road ahead of the erection...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Expressway to be completed in March 2022: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 23 – Kenya’s multi-billion project Nairobi Expressway will be completed in March, 2022. President Uhuru Kenyatta made the announcement on Thursday...

December 23, 2021

Top stories

Nairobi floods alert! Avoid Nyayo Stadium and Bunyala roundabouts

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – The heavy rains have caused flooding in various parts of the capital Nairobi, rendering some roads impassable. On Sunday...

November 28, 2021

Kenya

Sections of Nairobi Expressway to be opened to ease Mombasa Road traffic

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) is set to open sections of the Nairobi Expressway to ease traffic congestion...

October 4, 2021

County News

Nairobi Water to cut off supply in Mombasa Rd to pave way for expressway works

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company on Wednesday announced that it will shut down the water supply pipeline...

September 29, 2021

NAIROBI EXPRESSWAY

Nairobi Expressway operator advertises 38 jobs ahead of planned completion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The operator of the Nairobi Expressway, a toll road set to link the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi’s...

September 8, 2021

County News

Mombasa Road users urged to utilize commuter trains amid diversions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Motorists using Mombasa Road have been urged to terminate their journeys to the Nairobi Central Business District at the...

September 7, 2021