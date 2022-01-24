KANU to seek new suitors after losing ANC, FORD Kenya to UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 24 – The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has vowed to build new alliances after the disintegration of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) following Amani National Congress’ “political earthquake” on Sunday.

Party officials who issued a statement on Monday called of KANU Chairperson Senator Gideon Moi to cut ties with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi following his decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“We’re hopeful because even when we lose partners it gives us room to create space for better ones to comes and strengthen the ones that remain making our bonds even stronger,” the party stated.

The independence party that has struggled to regain its dominance since the exit of President Daniel arap Moi after a 24-year rule, labelled Mudavadi as a traitor accusing him of secretly meeting Ruto while in OKA.

Mudavadi’s announcement on Sunday cause a chaotic end to the OKA marriage after Moi and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka stormed out.

FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula stayed put vowing to stick with Mudavadi in the new partnership with UDA.